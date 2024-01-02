Kiel apartment fire; 2 rescued through window, cause under investigation

article

Firefighters on Monday, Jan. 1 responded to the scene an apartment complex fire on Chicago Street near Cleveland Street in the City of Kiel. The call came in shortly before 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke showing from the front of the building and several residents evacuating the building. Crews rescued two occupants through the windows and began an offensive fire attack.

All occupants of the building have been accounted for.

Crews remained on scene for several hours conducting salvage, overhaul, investigation, and ventilation operations.

Kiel apartment fire (Courtesy: Facebook/ City of Kiel)

There is currently no damage estimate.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

In total, six residents were transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Additionally, one first responder sustained a minor injury.

The Red Cross is currently assisting those displaced from the fire.