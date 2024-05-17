Kids taking over the stage at Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove

Willy Wonka KIDS at Sunset Playhouse
Sunset Playhouse is a community theater and professional performance venue and this weekend the kids are taking over the stage. FOX6's Brian Kramp is in Elm Grove with a preview of Willy Wonka Kids.
ELM GROVE, Wis. - Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove bills itself as a not-for-profit community theater organization incorporated in 1954.
It produces eight main stage shows a year, which include comedies, mysteries, musicals, and dramas.
And this weekend, May 18-19, kids are taking over the stage with a production of Willy Wonka KIDS.
The set and props of Willy Wonka KIDS
Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19, the delicious adventures experienced by Charlie Bucket on his visit to Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory will light up the Sunset Playhouse. FOX6's Brian Kramp is in Elm Grove with a sneak peek of a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone’s sweet tooth.
The Oompa Loompas and the Gobstopper Machine
If you’re a fan of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory you’re going to love what the students from the School for the Arts will perform this weekend. FOX6's Brian Kramp is at Sunset Playhouse where they proudly present Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka KIDS.
.