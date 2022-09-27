Kids golf free; Milwaukee County's Noyes Park Golf Course

First Tee – Southeast Wisconsin and Milwaukee County Parks announced on Tuesday, Sept. 27 that kids can now golf free at Noyes Park Golf Course in Milwaukee.

This offer is being made possible thanks to a new partnership between the two organizations. Junior golfers under 18 years old are welcomed to play at no cost for the remainder of the 2022 golf season and for the full 2023 golf season.

The green fees will remain the same for all other golfers. The nine-hole rate is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and players with a disability.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Noyes Park Golf Course is a nine-hole par 3 course located within Noyes Park on Milwaukee’s northwest side and home to First Tee – Southeast Wisconsin programs. Holes play between 87 and 110 yards. Noyes is one of three par 3 courses within the Milwaukee County Parks award-winning golf course system and one of 13 total golf courses.

Learn more information about First Tee – Southeast Wisconsin and Noyes Park Golf Course.