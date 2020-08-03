'Kids are kids:' Rite Hite YMCA offers 'breathable' masks to help children adapts to statewide mandate

Just three days into the state mask mandate, Wisconsin's Republican Senate majority leader said Monday, Aug. 3 he's looking to strike it down. Scott Fitzgerald said he wants the Legislature to reconvene this week or next. In the meantime, Wisconsinites are required to follow the order, and that includes children as young as 5.

Kids 5 and up must wear face coverings under statewide mask mandate

Goodbye kisses through masks during morning drop-offs look and feel a little different.

"I was able to order them, so everybody who didn't have masks, which was about 50% of the kids, we had them available," said Anita Robertson, owner and director of Next Generation Day Camp.

Robertson said the new normal has been a little difficult for some children.

"It's one ear on, one ear off," said Robertson. "They are kids, so of course, they are getting restless with it already."

Still, she tries to enforce the need for face coverings, trying to keep everyone safe. While parents have welcomed the change, they also recognize the challenges.

"They are taking the proper precautions," said Mercedez. "Kids are just kids. They are looking to have fun and be free right now."

At the Rite-Hite Family YMCA, staff is also looking to balance playtime and protocols.

"When the kids are socially distant, we take a quick mask break," said Chris Przedpelski. "Everyone take it off, and get some fresh air when we are socially distant. When it's not possible to social distance, we are keeping the mask on."

Most adults are used to wearing cloth masks or disposable ones, but at the YMCA they've chosen ones that kids can adapt to more easily.

"These are breatheable," said Przedpelski. "Our masks, we give kids ties around their head, are one size fits all."

Folding it internally during mealtime to minimize contaminaton, Przedpelski said it all comes down to education.

"We are talking about caring for ourselves and one another, and the responsibility we have to our community to keep each other safe and healthy," said Przedpelski.

Both organizations are also preparing to enroll more kids, and continue any required protocols, as they plan to help families with virtual learning.

As far as the efforts to fight the mandate, Fitzgerald said Republicans are also worried that Evers would order schools to close, as he did in the spring when the outbreak first began.