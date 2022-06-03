Kickball anyone? Milwaukee police, teachers square off in friendly game

An elementary school on Milwaukee's north side invited police officers on Friday, June 3 to play a game of kickball.

After a quick handshake, it was game on – Rocketship Transformation Prep teachers versus District 4 Milwaukee police officers.

"We want to really make sure that we’re partnering with the Milwaukee Police Department, especially District 4," said Mia Harvey, Rocketship Transformation Prep Assistant Principal. "Making sure that kids are feeling safe, making sure that we’re partnering, and they feel like police are here for our protection."

As the game dragged on, the officers' confidence kicked in.

"The turnout, the kids are completely into this. The parents and the teachers are having a great time – and my officers are having so much fun as well," said Capt. Jesus Ortiz of the Milwaukee Police Department.

Capt. Jesus Ortiz

At one point, it became clear it was anyone's game. But then a crucial play by the District 4 officers tipped the scales. The game lasted about 45 minutes – and the officers ended up on top, 10-9.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

The school would like to make this an annual tradition. The assistant principal told FOX6 News since the kids enjoyed it so much, she will let them play against the police next year.