Khris Middleton tours Hunger Task Force, partnership announced

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton is making a difference both on and off the court.

Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 31, he and the Middleton Family Foundation toured Hunger Task Force's West Milwaukee headquarters. They are partnering with Goodles, a California-based company that produced high-protein macaroni and cheese.

"My Family loves it, my kids love it. So to be able to have something that I love to eat and to be able to give that out to people here in Wisconsin it means a lot. And hopefully we're helping a lot of families with healthy, alternative meals," Middleton said.

Middleton chose Hunger Task Force as the home-town Milwaukee recipient of 6,240 boxes of Goodles.

The boxes of Goodles are being disturbed to local food pantries throughout Milwaukee County. It's a critical time as many summer meal sites feeding kids have already closed for the season before school begins.