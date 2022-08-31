Expand / Collapse search

Khris Middleton tours Hunger Task Force, partnership announced

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Khris Middleton at Hunger Task Force

Khris Middleton and the Middleton Family Foundation toured Hunger Task Force's West Milwaukee headquarters. They are partnering with Goodles, a California-based company that produced high-protein macaroni and cheese.

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton is making a difference both on and off the court. 

Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 31, he and the Middleton Family Foundation toured Hunger Task Force's West Milwaukee headquarters. They are partnering with Goodles, a California-based company that produced high-protein macaroni and cheese.

"My Family loves it, my kids love it. So to be able to have something that I love to eat and to be able to give that out to people here in Wisconsin it means a lot. And hopefully we're helping a lot of families with healthy, alternative meals," Middleton said.

Middleton chose Hunger Task Force as the home-town Milwaukee recipient of 6,240 boxes of Goodles.

The boxes of Goodles are being disturbed to local food pantries throughout Milwaukee County. It's a critical time as many summer meal sites feeding kids have already closed for the season before school begins.