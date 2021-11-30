Khris Middleton hands out coats to students as part of '12 Days of Khrismas'

Milwaukee Bucks forward. Khris Middleton on Tuesday, Nov. 30 helped hand out new winter coats, hats and gloves to students at Maple Tree Elementary School.

A $17,000 UnitedHealthcare grant to the Dreambuilders Foundation funded the purchase of the new coats along with additional winter clothing items (gloves, hats).

School staff at Maple Tree joined Middleton and volunteers from UnitedHealthcare to give coats and clothing items to more than 250 students.

"We're so excited to be here. This is the third time that we've been able to do this with Kris and Dream Builders. We live in this community, we work in this community, we want to give back to the community," said Dustin Hinton, the CEO of United Healthcare Commercial Division.

"This donation means so much to our students and our families as we begin to navigate another winter season in Wisconsin," Maple Tree School Principal Chereese Morris said. "To have Khris Middleton in our school to personally distribute these winter items is something our students and staff will cherish for the foreseeable future. We are grateful for the generosity of UnitedHealthcare and Mr. Middleton in helping address the need to keep our children warm during the colder months."

This event is part of Middleton’s "12 Days of Khrismas" holiday initiative where he participates in 12 different acts of service with various people and community organizations in Wisconsin, South Carolina, and Louisiana.