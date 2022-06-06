Kewaskum pedestrian struck by vehicle, critical

A Kewaskum man in his 60s was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 45 near Prospect Drive Monday afternoon, June 6.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. and was called in by a deputy who was on duty and witnessed the crash. That deputy immediately began rendering aid to the man before other first responders arrived.

The pedestrian was found with visible head injuries. He was stabilized on scene and then taken to a West Bend hospital by ambulance before being transferred to Froedtert by Flight for Life in critical condition.

Officials said the striking driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.