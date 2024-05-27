Kewaskum house fire; family preparing to start over

A family is in need of help after their home in Kewaskum was destroyed in a fire over the weekend.

With raw emotion, Jeff Shaw described the fire that took over his home on Saturday, May 25.

"I did a lot of praying and a lot of hitting, I just wanted my family out," Shaw said.

Terrified, the 65-year-old veteran, his wife and his daughter broke out of their home through a window. Neighbors helped them out, one by one.

"It's amazing, I didn't think they knew who I was, but a lot of people did," he said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the home is a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"I’m not usually emotional, but it got me," Shaw said. "It is what it is."

Jeff Shaw

A life-changing moment that has taken nearly 50 years worth of memories from this family.

The building and contents were a total loss. Additionally, the family’s dog was later discovered to have died in the fire.

"We've lost it all," Shaw said. "[...] I went back and looked yesterday. I was able to get my truck out from the yard. It's going to need a little bit of work but its driveable."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

The family known to help others get back on their feet now needs support themselves.

"My wife and I have been together for 40-plus years. We'll get through this, it's just another bump in the road," Shaw said. "All we have left is hope now we have nothing else."