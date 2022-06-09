Kewaskum pedestrian crash, deputy rendered immediate aid

In the right place at the right time, a Washington County deputy witnessed a man being hit by a car as he walked across the street. The deputy's actions gave the victim a fighting chance.

The deputy pulled over and immediately stopped to help. The victim suffered a head injury and is in critical condition.

Every day brings new challenges for Washington County Deputy Dillon Glamann.

"I was just finishing up a traffic stop north of the village, and my area partner got called off," said Glamann.

On Monday evening, June 6, a drive through Kewaskum brought the unexpected.

"Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a gentleman in the crosswalk starting to head west," said Glamann.

As the deputy drove closer to Highway 45 and Prospect, the situation took a turn within seconds.

"There was a vehicle coming at him, and it didn’t look right to me and it happened just like that," said Glamann.

The man was hit by a car as he crossed the street.

Deputy Glamann immediately stopped his squad and traffic to help.

"There’s a lot of things going through your head," said Glamann. "Your mind’s racing. There’s a lot of stuff you gotta control."

The deputy started treating the victim as another squad quickly arrived.

The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital and transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert.

"Hopefully, he pulls through and has a good recovery," said Glamann.

The deputy who is used to being first on the scene took on a different role, helping a victim at a critical moment.

"More times than not, we’re called to situations after the fact, and we’re putting the pieces together, right?" said Glamann. "Here, it unfolded right in front of me. It was very unique."

We're told the striking driver stayed on the scene and was cooperative.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.