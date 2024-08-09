Kewaskum day care child abuse investigation, employee arrested

article

Kewaskum Police arrested a 20-year-old woman after an investigation into a Kewaskum day care center. The owner of the facility is also facing charges.

According to the Kewaskum Police Department, on July 23, 2024, they received information about possible physical abuse of a child that occurred at Forever Friend’s Learning Center in Kewaskum.

The initial investigation led to the owner agreeing to voluntary close the facility during the investigation.

After an investigation involving multiple child and adult interviews, Kewaskum police arrested a 20-year-old female employee.

Kewaskum police requested the following charges with the Washington County District Attorney’s Office:

Two counts of Physical Abuse of a Child / Reckless Causation

Two counts of Failure to Report Abuse / Neglect as Required

Police are also requesting the owner of the facility be charged with the following:

One count of Failure to Report Abuse / Neglect as Required

The Kewaskum Police Department was assisted by Washington County Child Protective Services and the Department of Children and Families.