Kevin Hart tour; Fiserv Forum stop set for August 28

By FOX6 News Digital Team
CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Kevin Hart attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Kevin Hart is coming to Milwaukee! His Reality Check Tour is set to make a stop at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Tickets for the tour go on-sale on Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. fiservforum.com. Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 17 at 10 p.m.

SHOW NOTES: This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space. 

Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. 

All pouches and equipment are routinely sanitized. The Yondr staff is trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact and wear required personal protective equipment. 

Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free experience.  

