Kevin Hart in Milwaukee on April 27; Miller High Life Theatre

Kevin Hart will take the stage at Miller High Life Theatre in Milwaukee on Saturday, April 27.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.

According to a news release, this event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smartwatches and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smartwatches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

Anyone seen using a device (phone, smartwatch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.