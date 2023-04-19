Kettle Moraine schools gender lawsuit, judge hears arguments

A Waukesha County judge on Wednesday, April 19 heard arguments in a gender-focused lawsuit against the Kettle Moraine School District.

The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) is suing the district over allowing underage students to decide their gender identity, including names and pronouns, at school without parental consent.

"Gender identity transition is a major event in a child's life, and it's a controversial issue – it's an issue over which experts disagree about what the proper response is," said WILL's Luke Berg. "Parents need to be involved to make that decision."

Kettle Moraine School District

"These situations often have to be addressed in a case by case basis," said Ron Stadler, an attorney representing the school district. "The plaintiff faults us for not having a policy in place, but they are nearly impossible situations to legislate with a policy."

The decision is now in the hands of the judge. There is no estimated time when it could come down.