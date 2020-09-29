Expand / Collapse search

Kettle Moraine prison has highest number of COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution has more than 260 active cases of the coronavirus, in addition to another 100 inmates who have recovered from the virus, according to Wisconsin corrections officials.

Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution

That makes the medium-security prison in Glenbeulah the state prison with the highest number of COVID-19 cases among inmates since the pandemic began in March and also the institution with the highest number of active cases.

Department of Corrections spokesman John Beard says the entire inmate population of nearly 1,110 is being quarantined, the State Journal reported.

“Given the high number of positive cases returned and more still outstanding from the National Guard testing last week, and the fact they are spread among the housing units, the decision was made to quarantine all,” Beard said.

As of Monday, 36 employees at Kettle Moraine have tested positive and have been directed to self-quarantine at home.

The infections at Kettle Moraine are the latest in a string of outbreaks at several Wisconsin prisons in recent months.

At the Green Bay Correctional Institution, 250 active cases were reported at the end of August. Most prisoners have since recovered.

