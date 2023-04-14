Kettle Moraine basketball coach arrested, prostitution sting

article

A championship-winning high school girls' basketball coach was arrested and cited for prostitution in March, Brookfield police documents show.

The documents indicate 55-year-old Todd Hansen, who was working for Kettle Moraine High School in Wales at the time, was arrested March 28 as part of a prostitution investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police conducted a sting operation that day, the documents indicate, in which an officer was "acting in an undercover position as an escort." Officers posted an advertisement on a website "known to be used by prostitutes to advertises their services."

In text message exchanges setting up the encounter, the documents show Hansen asked "You're not a cop?" before eventually going to a hotel room where was arrested.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The documents indicate he was released with a $2,581 bond and a non-mandatory April 24 court date.

Hansen coached the Kettle Moraine girls' basketball team to back-to-back Division I state titles over the past two years, including on March 11 – weeks before his arrest. Multiple reports indicate he has since resigned, but there has been no mention on the school's Facebook page as of April 14.