Kenosha's mayor expected to announce rebuilding plans

It’s been three weeks since the police shooting of Jacob Blake led to days of protest and unrest. Kenosha’s mayor is expected to announce his plan to rebuild at a press conference Monday.

The mayor has asked the state for $30 million to help the city rebuild.

Today he’ll be at the Civil War Museum to give more details about how he wants the city to move forward.

Businesses are still recovering from the unrest late last month.

Dozens of businesses were looted, damaged or even burnt to the ground.

It all started when the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer was captured on cellphone video.

The Kenosha County board discussed rebuilding at its meeting last week.

Supervisors said both federal and state help would be needed.

Governor Evers has announced a no-interest loan program for businesses impacted.

President Trump also promised $4 million to help small businesses when he visited Kenosha.

Supervisor Terry Rose says he spoke with the Kenosha Area Business Alliance who estimates damage costing $50 million.

The alliance has counted 100 businesses impacted—40 of which possibly out of business for good.

From a local standpoint—we should learn more about officials' game plan today as a press conference begins at noon.