Kenosha wanted man hiding in attic arrested after brief pursuit

article

A wanted man hiding in an attic was arrested in Kenosha late Monday afternoon, Jan. 16.

Kenosha police said officers stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. that was driven by a man, 40, wanted on felony domestic violence charges. He fled the traffic stop, and police chased him.

After learning a child was in the vehicle, police said the pursuit was quickly terminated.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

An investigation revealed the man was in a home near 25th Avenue and 63rd Street after handing off the child to a neighbor. Police confirmed the child was safe and brought in a SWAT team.

Police learned the man was hiding in the attic under insulation, and "negotiators were able to successfully arrange a peaceful surrender."

The Kenosha man was arrested on multiple felony charges.