Kenosha Unified School District to ensure all students have computers in time for fall classes

The Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) announced on its Facebook page Friday, Aug. 7 that it plans to ensure that all students in the district have a computer for virtual learning during the 2020-21 school year.

The district said all students K-12 will get a device in time for the start of fall classes, but that some shipments have been delayed due to the pandemic's impact on supply. In the event of a setback, KUSD said it plans to issue existing equipment to students to cover the delay.

Hotspot internet devices will also be available for families who do not have internet access at home, the district said. Those hotspots would only be able to connect with district-issued devices.