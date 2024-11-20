Kenosha Unified School District approves $115 million referendum

The Brief The Kenosha Unified School District Board of Education voted Tuesday to place an operational referendum question on the ballot in February. These funds would help balance the district’s budget and address the financial needs. If the operational referendum is approved, it would have an estimated initial property tax impact of$1.25 per year on every $1,000 of equalized property value in our community.



The Kenosha Unified School District Board of Education voted on Tuesday night, Nov. 19 to place an operational referendum question on the ballot for February 18, 2025.

If approved by voters, the measure would allow the district to increase its revenue limit by $23 million per year, through the 2029-30 school year.

"Our schools have proudly served generations of students in our community," said Superintendent Dr. Jeff Weiss. "However, our district is facing the same financial challenges as most others across Wisconsin. An operational referendum is necessary to ensure all students have an equal opportunity to prepare for college and/or careers with the support of highly qualified educators in a learning environment that is resource rich, safe and welcoming."

If the operational referendum is approved, it would have an estimated initial property tax impact of $1.25 per year on every $1,000 of equalized property value in the community.

If the referendum doesn't pass, the district says they will start the next school year with a $19 million deficit.

The district says they would use the funding provided through an approved referendum to implement its goal of increasing the percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced in reading and math, retaining staff, and enhancing safety and security in buildings.

Updates can be found at kusd.edu/referendum.

