Kenosha Unified school board discusses back-to-school plans — again

Less than two weeks until school is set to start, and parents, students and teachers in the state's third-largest school district have just received a final decision on its back-to-school plan.

It was a difficult conclusion to draw for school board members in the Kenosha Unified School District, as evidenced by the number of times they've changed it.

Following several hours of discussion on Thursday, Sept. 3, the board voted 5-2 in favor of allowing parents and students a choice between in-person or virtual instruction. This, after more than 40 community members voiced their opinions during the meeting.

At the end of July, KUSD was prepared to start entirely virtual. But last week, the board changed course announcing a choice between virtual learning or in-person instruction.

"This decision to allow choice is one that provided families like mine, their decision based upon their comfort level," KUSD student Kameron Jester said.

Thursday, board members met to reconsider their decision with dozens of speakers on both sides of this discussion.

Advertisement

"Teachers want to teach kids! We don't want to be virtual; however, there is a pandemic, that is being ignored," teacher Justine Hammelev-Jones said.

Prior to the meeting, a group of teachers, and parents met outside the offices, protesting in-person learning. Causing concern for them is the safety of students and teachers.

"With the board reversal to in-person, they are now looking at preparing wills," said Tanya Kitts-Lewinski, a special education teacher & the Kenosha Educators Association president.

"And having discussions with their families about what happens if they become seriously ill," she said.

Meantime, a counter-protester stood with his "choice" sign, telling us that he believes students need interaction not internet connection.

"They need to be with their friends and their teacher, it's the best way to learn," KUSD parent Eric Meadows said.

"Parents should have the choice, students should have the choice," Meadows said. "Don't take the choice away from us."

For more information on KUSD’s Return 2020 plan, CLICK HERE.