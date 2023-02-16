Kenosha traffic stop; gun confiscated, possessed by 14-year-old

article

Kenosha police posted on social media about a notable traffic stop that took place early Thursday, Feb. 16.

Officials said around 4 a.m., they recovered the above privately manufactured firearm during a traffic stop. They said the car that was pulled over had been driving the streets with no headlights on.

Kenosha police noted while the gun is not illegal on its own, it was possessed by a 14-year-old. They said yes, officers had probable cause to search the car.

The post wraps up by saying, "Small traffic violations are just that and likely end with polite warnings or a traffic citation; however, if our cops aren’t paying attention to the little things, this would have never been found! 14 years old! Great work from our 3rd shift patrol division!"