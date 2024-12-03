Kenosha student brings gun to school; superintendent, police chief respond

The Brief An Indian Trail High School and Academy student brought a gun to school on Monday, Dec. 2. A joint letter from Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton and Kenosha Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Weiss said appropriate charges will be filed. While the student did not use the weapon to threaten students or staff during the school day, it was in their possession.



A joint letter from Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton and Kenosha Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Weiss said appropriate charges will be filed.

A social media post from Monday depicted a weapon, prompting KUSD staff to take action. On Tuesday, Dec. 3, leaders were informed that a gun was found in the student's possession after they were detained and processed through juvenile intake. While the student did not use the weapon to threaten students or staff during the school day, it was in their possession.

Two officers conducted initial searches that did not uncover the weapon, but a subsequent search revealed it during the student’s detention.

Upon learning of the social media post, officials said KUSD staff implemented the threat assessment process. This included identifying the individual involved, securing their location and collaborating with the KPD.

"We greatly appreciate your understanding and support as we continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our schools," Patton and Weiss said.

The district will impose disciplinary action in line with board policy.