Kenosha school threat; no real guns found; teen says 'intent to scare students'

The Brief The suspect has been charged with one count of terroristic threats. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court Friday. During a search of the suspect's home, police found air soft replica handguns and a replica rifle. He later told a social worker that he went to the school with the intent to scare students.



A 13-year-old Kenosha Unified School District student has been charged with one count of terroristic threats in connection to a school shooter threat at Roosevelt Elementary School in Kenosha on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home. During the search, they found some air soft replica handguns and a replica rifle. No real firearms were located during the search.

The suspect’s mother was cooperative during the course of the investigation and advised that the suspect did not have access to firearms.

The boy is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court Friday.

Officials say just after 9 a.m. Thursday, a suspicious suspect walked into a secured area at the school with a backpack. When he was approached by school staff, the suspect immediately fled the area – and all KUSD schools were put on a secure hold.

Kenosha police received numerous tips about the suspect being in the area. Some of those tips led to the arrest of the 13-year-old KUSD student near 67th Street and 30th Avenue.

Detectives interviewed the suspect who claimed to have gone to the school to sell candy. He later told a social worker that he went to the school with the intent of scaring students.

Video of teen before school incident

Investigators say they received at least one video of the teen suspect holding a firearm. They shared some of that video with the media – which officials said shows the teen and "appears to be practicing room entry techniques."

Officials said they also have confirmed information that the teen performed multiple internet searches related to school shootings ahead of this incident.

"The only reason the individual was not able to fully enter the school was because of the quick and diligent actions of the school staff," said Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton.

The chief said there was a report that there was another incident that occurred at Gateway. He confirmed that was unfounded.

Teen tried to enter school numerous times

Superintendent Weiss indicated the teen tried to enter Roosevelt numerous times – checking doors and entrances before coming around to the secured entry.

"I really do want to emphasize that, because having those schools were built back when schools were built, such as Roosevelt, they were built to get students out in the event of a fire. They weren't built for some of the challenges we face today," Weiss said.