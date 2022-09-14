Kenosha 'Ruse Burglaries' target elderly residents, officials say

article

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and police departments in the county noted on Wednesday, Sept. 14 that they are seeing a rise in "Ruse Burglaries" reports.

Officials say these criminals:

Target elderly residents who live alone, but everyone should be cautious.

They are usually in small groups that coerce residents out of their homes or lead them to an area of the house away from the entrances. Once the victim is distracted, the suspects enter the home (unnoticed) and steal valuables such as jewelry, firearms, and US Currency.

Vehicles used are usually newer, clean pick-up trucks or SUVs that they stage to look like work/utility vehicles. This staging could include tools and tool boxes in the bed of pick-up trucks or magnetic signs for fake businesses.

Examples of "Ruse Burglaries"

The criminals tell the victim they must come outside to check on items in the backyard, like branches near powerlines or shingles on the roof that need repair.

The criminals will tell the victim they must go to the basement to check on utilities.

Use any ruse they can think of to get the victim away from their front door.

Officials say residents should be suspicious if any utility worker or contractor comes to your home unscheduled and uninvited. You can contact the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, and they will gladly check them out. Do not let them in your home, officials say.

If you feel that something isn't right or you are suspicious, don't hesitate to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department at their non-emergency number, 262-656-1234, or dial 911.