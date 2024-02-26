Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha Restaurant Week; 9-day celebration, 63 venues

By
Published 
Updated 10:03AM
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Kenosha Restaurant Week

Brian Kramp is touring Kenosha and stop number one is at Waterfront Warehouse where casual American fare is their specialty.

Kenosha Restaurant Week is a way to show some love to 63 locally owned, small restaurants, pubs, eateries, and food shops – and it goes through Sunday. 

Brian Kramp is touring Kenosha and stop number one is at Waterfront Warehouse, where casual American fare is their specialty.

63 local hot spots

Brian Kramp is at local favorite that’s so proud of being part of the community that they named a dish after Kenosha.

Asian Pacific fare

Brian Kramp is at a favorite for sushi and Asian Pacific fare in the heart of downtown Kenosha.

Decades old Asian Pacific recipes

Brian Kramp is with the owner who’s all about creating creative and artfully presented sushi rolls, sashimi, and Japanese-inspired small plates.

Church & Market

Brian Kramp is touring Kenosha and stop number one is at Church & Market where you can unwind, relax and enjoy.

Explore new restaurants

Brian Kramp is seeing what’s on the menu at Chruch & Market for this week’s event.