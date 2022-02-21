Kenosha Restaurant Week is back, 50+ restaurants participating

Kenosha Restaurant Week is a nine day celebration of the area’s delicious dining scene of more than 50 restaurants, pubs and food stores. Brian is starting off the morning at a hot spot that’s offering brunch and dinner by dining in or carrying out.

HOW IT WORKS:

Each participating restaurant creates their own discounts or special offers. You can expect to find a variety of Restaurant Week specials – such as traditional in-person dining for breakfast, lunch, and dinner; carryout; take and heat items; and treats to take home.

During Restaurant Week, you simply visit/order from participating restaurants and ask for the special Restaurant Week menu; no tickets, passes or coupons are required. Be sure to check restaurants’ websites for specific hours and reservation recommendations. The restaurants will be offering both their special Restaurant Week menus and their regular menus.

Helpful Planning Tip: Are friends joining you for Restaurant Week? Pick which restaurants you want to meet at by clicking on the "Add to Favorites" heart in the preview below or on the restaurant’s listing page. Once you’ve made your choices, click the heart icon in the top right corner of any page to share a custom URL with your friends!

Restaurant Week also includes ways to DINE & GIVE and DINE & WIN .

This event is possible thanks to the staff at the businesses – and everyone who dines out, orders meals to bring home, visits local food shops, and supports our community during Kenosha Restaurant Week.