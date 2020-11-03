Kenosha protests, unrest may have impact on outcome of election

Kenosha County is being closely watched to know who will win Wisconsin -- President Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

The president won Kenosha County by a slim margin of only 238 votes in 2016.

Joe Biden, President Donald Trump in Kenosha

The Group Leaders of Kenosha and the family of Jacob Blake have spent the last few months trying to get voters to the polls. On Tuesday night, Nov. 3, they hosted an outdoor watch party to see how it all played out.

The city of Kenosha is counting more than 30,000 absentee ballots. That is more than double the amount in 2016. The city shut down its municipal building to use the space -- and allow workers to count.

Both sides of the aisle are now watching to see how the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the unrest and violence that followed may impact the election.

"I think that Trump will win by a bigger margin this time, just because of what has happened in the city of Kenosha with the riots and Trump coming in and helping save the city," said Erin Decker, Kenosha County Republican Party.

"I think people were able to see first hand what improper policing looks like and how it will affect the entire community. It's one thing when it's somewhere else right? But it's right here," said Tanya McLean, Leaders of Kenosha executive director.