Kenosha protests continue for 3rd night after Jacob Blake shooting

Protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha continued for a third night on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The shooting of Blake on Sunday — apparently in the back while three of his children looked on — was captured on cellphone video and ignited new protests over racial injustice in several cities, some of which have led into unrest.

The City of Kenosha enacted a curfew of 8 p.m. on Tuesday east of I-94. However, demonstrators were out in large numbers after that hour, many gathering outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse.

Also, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency Tuesday after some protesters vandalized businesses and set dozens of buildings amid unrest on Sunday and Monday night.

The evening started out relatively peaceful, but the gathering turned tenser as the night went on.

Law enforcement was seen using tear gas to disperse crowds during Tuesday night's demonstration. An armored vehicle was stationed outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, reminding demonstrators of the city curfew.

After properties and businesses were destroyed on back-to-back nights, fencing was erected Tuesday afternoon around city and county government buildings that have been a focal point of protesters' ire. Blake's mother, Julia Jackson, made an impassioned plea Tuesday, too.

"My son has been fighting for his life, and we really just need prayers," said Jackson. "As I was riding through the city, I noticed a lot of damage. It doesn't reflect my son or my family. If Jacob knew what was going on, as far as that goes, the violence and the destruction, he would be very unpleased.

"I'm really asking and encouraging everyone in Wisconsin and abroad to take a moment and examine your hearts. Citizens, police officers, firemen, clergy, politicians: Do Jacob justice on this level and examine your hearts."

Gov. Evers called for protesters to be peaceful, while also saying the National Guard presence would be doubled from 125 to 250 to protect "critical infrastructure" in Kenosha after crowds destroyed dozens of buildings and set more than 30 fires on Monday night.

“We cannot allow the cycle of systemic racism and injustice to continue,” said Evers, who is facing mounting pressure from Republicans over his handling of the unrest that has followed the shooting. “We also cannot continue going down this path of damage and destruction.”

Tuesday night's curfew is set to expire at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.