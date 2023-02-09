Kenosha police seize 2 illegally possessed firearms

article

Kenosha police announced they have recovered two illegally possessed firearms. These firearms were seized Saturday, Feb. 4 from a person who is prohibited from having them.

"We also know that these guns often got handed around between other dangerous people. This is a great job by KPD getting these off the street, but more importantly out of the hands of people who make poor decisions that are emotionally driven and impulsive. The bottom one is not a full-auto," Kenosha police said in a Facebook post.