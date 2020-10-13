Kenosha police: Juveniles involved in armed carjacking, pursuit

The Kenosha Police Department on Monday morning, Oct. 12 took three juveniles in custody in connection to a reported armed carjacking.

Police said the stolen vehicle was spotted around 4:30 a.m. on Monday -- minutes after the reported incident -- and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle was found unoccupied near a retention pond. Police stopped three juveniles walking away from the area, and they were taken into custody temporarily as part of the investigation.

The Kenosha County Dive Team recovered evidence believed to be related to the incident in the retention pond after an extensive search.

Kenosha police will be referring charges to Kenosha County Juvenile Court Intake that include, but are not limited to, armed robbery and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.

