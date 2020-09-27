Kenosha police: Illinois man fatally shot as large group dispersed

A 25-year-old Illinois man was fatally shot early Sunday, Sept. 27 in Kenosha as a large group dispersed in a parking lot near 49th Street and 8th Avenue.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m.

Police said officers arrived to the parking lot of an establishment in the area and "observed 30 to 40 people arguing."

As the people began to disperse, officers heard gunshots.

The victim was found lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds and died at the hospital.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.