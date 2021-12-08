Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha police deal with possibly armed person on Sheridan Road

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:15PM
Kenosha
FOX6 News Milwaukee

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are currently dealing with a possibly armed person on Sheridan Road. 

Police ask that everyone avoid the area of Sheridan Road between Carthage College and 7th Avenue.

