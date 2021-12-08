Kenosha police deal with possibly armed person on Sheridan Road

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are currently dealing with a possibly armed person on Sheridan Road.
Police ask that everyone avoid the area of Sheridan Road between Carthage College and 7th Avenue.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Waukesha parade fundraiser, restaurants team up
Three restaurants on a Waukesha street joined forces to help the victims of the Christmas parade tragedy.
A snowy owl found covered in diesel at a Milwaukee recycling center is now recovering, the Wisconsin Humane Society announced Tuesday, Dec. 7.
A conservative law firm found no widespread voter fraud in Wisconsin's 2020 election, but the group alleges that some state laws were broke