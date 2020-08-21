Kenosha police ask for public's help in 2 fatal shootings: 'Community safety is paramount'

Police are asking for the public's help for information in two homicides that occurred in Kenosha on Wednesday night, Aug. 19.

Nicholas Christman was fatally shot at 25th Avenue and 51st Street.

Later, Dajun Williams was fatally shot in the area of 11th Avenue and 61st Street. A 13-year-old boy was also shot and wounded at that second location.

WARNING: Some of the language in the video below is not suitable for all viewers

In a news release issued on Friday, Aug. 21, Kenosha police said, "Community safety is paramount for the City of Kenosha. To achieve this, community involvement must also be paramount." Officials believe in the incident on 61st Street, there are people with information about what led up to, and potentially who is responsible for, this shooting.

If you have any information about either shooting, you are urged to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Crime Stoppers can pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for these crimes.