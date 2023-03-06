Kenosha police arrest 2 with rifles
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police posted pictures of two guns taken off the street on Monday, March 6.
Police said around 1:30 p.m., a man, 21, was arrested after a traffic stop and had a rifle concealed in his pants. According to police, the weapon had been "manually altered with a saw to make it shorter."
He was recently paroled for having a gun as a felon.
In addition to the gun, police said he had Percocet pills on him.
About 90 minutes later, a man, 19, with a warrant was arrested. Police said he was stopped near a school with a rifle in his pants.
Both men were taken to jail.