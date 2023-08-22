Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie police chase; 2 men arrested

article

A police chase from Kenosha into Pleasant Prairie led to the arrest of two men in their 20s on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Officials say around 9:40 a.m., officers assigned to the Kenosha Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near 24th Avenue and 67th Street. The vehicle fled from officers and a police chase was initiated.

A news release says the suspect vehicle traveled south into Pleasant Prairie on Springbrook Road. A Pleasant Prairie police officer used spike strips to successfully disable the vehicle. It came to rest near the Pleasant Prairie Post Office. By the time officers got to the vehicle, there was nobody inside. Two suspects were believed to have fled from the vehicle on foot.

A large police response was coordinated and included officers from the Kenosha Police Department and Pleasant Prairie Police Department, deputies from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol. The Pleasant Prairie Fire Department was on scene along with Pleasant Prairie Public Works who assisted in closing the roads near the search perimeter.

The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old male, was located in a nearby wooded area. The second suspect, a 23-year-old male, who is believed to be the passenger, entered a home in the neighborhood, before fleeing when he was confronted by the occupants of that home. He was taken into custody in an adjacent yard.

No one was hurt in this incident.

Criminal charges of fleeing, resisting, obstructing and possession of THC are being referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office for the driver. Criminal charges of criminal trespass to a dwelling, and obstructing an officer are being referred for the passenger.