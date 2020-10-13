Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha PD seeks to ID suspects in robbery of convenience store

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are asking for your help to identify two persons suspected of robbing Arya's Convenience Store near 19th Street and 22nd Avenue on Oct. 7.

Officials say shortly after 10 a.m. on that Wednesday, the two suspects committed an armed robbery at the store.

Anyone having information regarding the identity of these two suspects or the robbery is urged to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Refer to Kenosha Police Case 20-55842.

