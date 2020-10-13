Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha PD: Apparent road rage leads to crash, shot fired

KENOSHA, Wis. - Police say they have a 63-year-old Kenosha man in custody following an apparent road rage incident that happened on Monday evening, Oct. 12. 

Officials indicated in a news release that shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, Kenosha police responded to the area of Sheridan Road and 7th Avenue for a reported incident that involved an intentional crash and a shot being fired.

Officers say they immediately focused on locating the suspect vehicle -- which was found shortly after 10 p.m. in the City of Kenosha.

The news release said information was developed that the suspect in this incident was a 63-year-old Kenosha resident. The suspect was believed to be inside the home where the suspect vehicle was located. However, attempts made by police to speak to the suspect were unsuccessful.

Kenosha County’s Tactical Response Team responded to the scene. After approximately three hours of negotiation, the suspect exited the home and was taken into custody.

Charges against the suspect will be referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office. Those charges include but are not limited to 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. 

No one was injured as a result of the crash or subsequent shooting, officials said.

