Kenosha PD: 17-year-old shot, wounded near 71st Street and 16th Avenue

Kenosha police are investigating a shooting incident that happened near 71st Street and 16th Avenue late on Wednesday, July 29.

A news release indicates a 17-year-old male was walking in that area just before 10 p.m. Wednesday when he heard a gunshot and realized he was struck in the upper left arm.

The teen was taken to Froedtert South Hospital by a private vehicle. He was later transported to Children's Wisconsin for surgery -- and was last listed in stable condition.

The Kenosha Police Department does not believe there is a danger to the public.

If anyone has information related to the shooting please contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

