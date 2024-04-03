Kenosha mayor race, David Bogdala defeats Lydia Spottswood

article

Kenosha voters on Tuesday, April 2 elected David Bogdola as the city's next mayor.

Bogdola defeated Lydia Spottswood in the race to lead Wisconsin's fourth-largest city. Since 1992, only two other people have held the post.

"Kenosha is at a juncture. It’s at a crossroads," Bogdala said in March. "There’s a lot of great things happening in Kenosha."

Mayor John Antaramian announced in May 2023 that he would not seek reelection. The former state representative has led the city for 24 years – first from 1992 to 2008, and again from 2016 until now.

Bogdola has been a city alderman for 16 years and works as a program manager at Abbott.

Spottswood, backed by Kenosha County Democrats, is a nurse and was an alderwoman until 1998, when she ran for Congress and lost to Paul Ryan. She now serves on several Kenosha boards, including the City Plan Commission.

The two candidates beat out seven others in the February primary. For the last mayoral race in 2020, Antaramian's name was the only one on the ballot.