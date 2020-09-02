Kenosha lodge, destroyed amid unrest, begins to pick up pieces

While protests in Kenosha have remained peaceful for one week now, many are just beginning to assess the damage left behind during three nights of unrest.

The Danish Brotherhood Lodge, part of the community since 1910, was one of several buildings destroyed by fire.

At the corner of 22nd Avenue and 63rd Street in Kenosha's uptown neighborhood, more than a century's worth of memories are now reduced to rubble.

Robert Ibsen has been a member of the Danish Brotherhood since childhood. He later returned from the Navy to take over as manager at the local level and president of the national board.

"I was graciously honored by the Queen of Denmark to be knighted in 1988, and it was done right here at the hall," said Ibsen.

Robert Ibsen

Advertisement

Now 92 years old, few people know more about the legacy of the 110-year-old club than Ibsen.

"Blood sweat and tears here, keeping the business going all those years," Ibsen said. "And now it's just completely gone."

On Aug. 24, the lodge was among dozens of properties set on fire amid violent protests that erupted following the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake the previous day. Cellphone video captured a member of the club being assaulted while trying to keep rioters away.

"I was devastated. It's such a shame because we've meant so much to the community here," Ibsen said.

Kenosha's Danish Brotherhood Lodge destroyed by fire amid unrest

Kenosha's Danish Brotherhood Lodge destroyed by fire amid unrest

The organization's main mission it to give back to the community. Members regularly opened up the space for weddings or fundraisers. Now, the brotherhood is in need of a fundraiser itself.

The damage total is still unknown. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help the brotherhood rebuild, but so much of what was lost can never be replaced.

"It's going to be terrible. And we're just asking anybody that can help us out," said Ibsen. "We've lost all of our memorabilia, is all gone that we've kept over the years."

It is a rich past that may presently be in ruins but is already a sign of hope for the future of the brotherhood.

"We were a little bit lucky in the basement. One of our guys got down in the basement there and it looks pretty good down there," Ibsen said. "We got some pictures out of there. So we're hoping we can find some more down there."

Police are still investigating the arson. No one was in the building at the time.