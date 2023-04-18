Kenosha homicide; Ranon Brownlee sentenced, life for 2021 stabbing, shooting

article

A Kenosha County judge sentenced Ranon Brownlee on Monday, April 17 to life in prison with no possibility of extended supervision in connection with a 2021 fatal stabbing and shooting.

A jury found Brownlee guilty in December of first-degree intentional homicide. Brownlee was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors said he stabbed and shot a woman in what police described as a domestic violence incident.

Case details

During a 911 call, the victim – identified by police as 26-year-old Charniese Brown of Kenosha – could be heard repeatedly telling the dispatcher "He is trying to kill me. Help me."

A detective who listened to the call reported hearing stabbing noises and the sound of a shotgun being fired. The victim made no further sounds on the call.

Police were called to the scene near 18th Avenue and 73rd Street in Kenosha, arriving minutes after the victim went silent. Upon police arrival, a criminal complaint states Brownlee walked out with his arms raised.

Inside, officers found the victim seriously wounded. First responders attempted to revive her multiple times, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful. An autopsy found the cause of death to be a shotgun wound to the torso and multiple, sharp force injuries.

According to the complaint, Brownlee admitted to stabbing and shooting the victim while she was on the phone with 911.

The complaint states Brownlee's version of events changed frequently, at one point claiming he acted in self-defense and that the victim had possessed a knife and the shotgun at one point. Detectives found the evidence to be inconsistent with his self-defense claim.