Kenosha hit-and-run crash; pedestrian struck near 59th and Sheridan
article
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are asking for the public's help in their search for a vehicle and driver connected to a hit-and-run crash that happened on Saturday, Nov. 9.
According to police, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 59th Street and Sheridan Road around 5:45 p.m.
Police say the vehicle should have damage to the windshield and driver’s side headlight area.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
If you know the location of the vehicle, contact Detective Krein at 262-605-5280 or Detective Ciskowski at 262-605-5274.
If you would like to remain anonymous, you may also contact Crime Stoppers. You may earn cash for information leading to an arrest by calling Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.