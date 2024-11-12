Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha hit-and-run crash; pedestrian struck near 59th and Sheridan

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 12, 2024 6:17am CST
    • Kenosha police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. 
    • It happened on Saturday, Nov. 9 in the area of 59th Street and Sheridan Road. 
    • Police say the vehicle should have damage to the windshield and driver’s side headlight area.

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are asking for the public's help in their search for a vehicle and driver connected to a hit-and-run crash that happened on Saturday, Nov. 9. 

According to police, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 59th Street and Sheridan Road around 5:45 p.m. 

Police say the vehicle should have damage to the windshield and driver’s side headlight area.

If you know the location of the vehicle, contact Detective Krein at 262-605-5280 or Detective Ciskowski at 262-605-5274.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you may also contact Crime Stoppers. You may earn cash for information leading to an arrest by calling Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

