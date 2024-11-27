Kenosha food bank serves hundreds every week; aims to meet demand

The Brief A Kenosha food bank is bringing hope to the community. Shalom Center is the largest food pantry in Kenosha County. It serves about 450 people a week. The center is always seeking donations to meet demand from the community.



A Kenosha food bank is bringing hope to the community. Its goal is not only to be there for families at Thanksgiving, but year-round.

Dozens of cars waiting outside Shalom Center food pantry on Wednesday, Nov. 27. They hoped to get their hands on a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner as well as a box of other food to take home.

Shalom Center is the largest food pantry in Kenosha County. It serves about 450 people a week – and more than 11,000 different households every year.

Leaders at the center tell FOX6 News the demand has gone up throughout the year – as many have been hit with food insecurity due to the rising cost of groceries.

"The pay is just not there when you're having to pay rent and you have to pay utilities and health insurance and everything in general is just going up. So it definitely helps fill that gap," said Brandy Miller.

"It's beyond food for us. It's about serving the person holistically. If we can find out what their other needs are we want to get them connected," said Tamarra Coleman, Executive Director of Shalom Center.

To ensure Shalom Center can keep up with demand, officials are seeking donations. Learn more about how you can help.