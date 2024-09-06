Kenosha fatal shooting; woman, unborn child died

The Brief A woman and her unborn child died as a result of a shooting in Kenosha on Friday, Sept. 6. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on 65th Street near 13th Avenue. Investigators are asking for any information the public might be able to provide.



Kenosha police say a 22-year-old woman and her unborn child died as a result of a shooting on 65th Street near 13th Avenue on Friday, Sept. 6.

Police responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Officers arrived to find a woman in a car that was resting against a concrete pillar of the viaduct. The woman inside the car appeared to have been shot.

Woman, unborn child die after shooting in Kenosha

Kenosha Fire Department responded and took the woman to the hospital.

Police remained on scene until approximately 9:55 p.m. collecting evidence and canvassing the area for witnesses.

Officials encourage anyone with information that may assist investigators to contact the Kenosha Police Department’s non-emergency phone number at 262-656-1234.