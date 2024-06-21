Kenosha fatal shooting: Man found dead inside apartment, no arrests

article

One person is dead following a shooting near 15th Street and Wood Road in Kenosha.

Police were dispatched to the area around 4:25 a.m. on Friday, June 21.

A 24-year-old man was found dead inside an apartment. There have been no arrests made at this time.

"The incident appears targeted and we do not believe there is a threat to the community," said Kenosha police said.

If anyone has information about this incident we encourage you to contact the Kenosha Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.