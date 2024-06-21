Kenosha fatal shooting: Man found dead in apartment, arrest made

article

One person is dead following a shooting near 15th Street and Wood Road in Kenosha.

Police were dispatched to the area around 4:25 a.m. on Friday, June 21.

A 24-year-old man was found dead inside an apartment.

On Saturday, June 22, police said one suspect has been arrested.

"The incident appears targeted and we do not believe there is a threat to the community," said Kenosha police said.

Detectives continue to search for anyone with information. If anyone does have information, they are encouraged to contact the Kenosha Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.