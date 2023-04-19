Kenosha drug arrest; cocaine, fentanyl seized, woman in custody

article

The Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG) arrested a 54-year-old woman following the execution of a knock-and-announce search warrant on Tuesday, April 18.

Around noon Tuesday, detectives and deputies were assigned to the search warrant on 22nd Avenue near 18th Street in Kenosha. Before executing that warrant, identified by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department as Laura Luetkens, was stopped as she was walking in front of the Family Dollar Store on 22nd Avenue. She was detained – and then the search warrant was completed at her residence.

During the search, officials seized 34.9 grams of cocaine, six grams of fentanyl, and 11.9 grams of THC. Luetkens was then placed under arrest and taken to the Kenosha County Jail.

Several felony charges including possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and two counts of felony bail jumping are being forwarded to the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office for review.

No law enforcement, civilians, or animals were injured during this operation, officials said.