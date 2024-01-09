Kenosha County district attorney retiring, term ends in 2025

article

Kenosha County District Attorney Mike Graveley will retire at the end of his term, he announced Tuesday, after serving more than 30 years as a public prosecutor.

The term concludes in January 2025. The district attorney's office first hired Graveley in 1989, and he began serving as deputy district attorney in 2005 – primarily prosecutors gun-related crimes. He was first elected as district attorney in 2016 and was reelected in 2020.

"Kenosha County has been so good to myself and my family. It’s been an honor to be of service," Graveley said in a statement. "My friends and colleagues have informally known for years that 2025 would bring retirement. I’m happy to pass the mantle to a group of prosecutors that I’m so proud of."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Official reaction

Former Police Officer, Attorney and Court Commissioner Loren Keating:

"Mike Graveley took on the position of District Attorney understanding the great responsibility and public trust involved. No one else could have guided Kenosha County through the difficulties of the last several years, and I’m thankful that Mike was here to face those challenges."

Deputy District Attorney Carli McNeill:

"Mike Graveley’s ability as a prosecutor is unparalleled and he has managed the DA’s Office with skill and foresight. Mike’s leadership and mentorship of younger prosecutors is irreplaceable and though his retirement is well-earned, we will miss him tremendously."