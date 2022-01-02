Kenosha digs out after winter storm

Kenosha County was one of the hardest hit by the winter storm Saturday, Jan. 1. School district employees spent Sunday morning getting things cleaned up before classes Monday morning.

"We all agreed to come here at 5 a.m.," said Ernest Wright, an employee with the Kenosha Unified School District.

He and his crew were up bright and early to get started on snow removal at Brass Community School.

"Being the first snowfall, I was hoping it would pass us, but as you can see, it didn’t pass us at all," said Wright.

The National Weather Service reported a total of 8 inches of snow for Kenosha – just above the 7.9 inches reported to the north in Racine.

Snowplows in the area started early, allowing traffic to be running smoothly by morning.

While plows might be the preference of some, Wright said he doesn’t mind shoveling duty.

"I like being a team player, and so, the little stuff to me matters. The faster I get the little stuff done with the entrances and the salt, the faster we can get up out of here," he said.

As much as we may hate to admit it, this is probably the first of many big snowfalls before our Wisconsin winter is over.

